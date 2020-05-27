Gov. Abbott announces $3.6 million in funding for nursing facilities for communication devices

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced Wednesday $3.6 million in funding for nursing facilities.
The funding is being provided to allow nursing facilities to purchase tablets, webcams and headphones to connect residents with their loved ones during the COVID-19 crisis.
The state of Texas is encouraging nursing facility providers to submit applications to HHSC to receive up to $3,000 per facility for purchasing communication devices.
Civil Money Penalty (CMP) funds are being allocated by the HHSC for this project. CMP funds can be used for projects and activities that benefit nursing facility residents by improving their quality of care or life.
The devices must be cleaned and disinfected between every use by a resident. The guidelines established by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services can be found here.
