Gov. Abbott to speak in Amarillo about COVID-19 surge response efforts
. (Source: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune)
May 27, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 11:39 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (TNN) - Governor Greg Abbott will be speaking in Amarillo Wednesday to provide an update on COVID-19 surge response efforts.

He will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

The governor will meet with Amarillo officials, State Senator Kel Seliger and State Representatives Four Price, John Smithee and Ken King before the press conference.

