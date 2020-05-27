Gov. Abbott to speak in Amarillo about COVID-19 surge response efforts

AMARILLO, Texas (TNN) - Governor Greg Abbott will be speaking in Amarillo Wednesday to provide an update on COVID-19 surge response efforts.
He will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
The governor will meet with Amarillo officials, State Senator Kel Seliger and State Representatives Four Price, John Smithee and Ken King before the press conference.
News Channel 6 will be streaming the press conference live here and on our app.
