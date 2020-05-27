Meals on Wheels resuming hot meal delivery services June 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Kitchen will be resuming daily hot meal delivery services for Meals on Wheels starting on June 1.
Volunteers will receive meals through the drive-through only. To sign up as a volunteer, you can contact Volunteer Coordinator Cindy Humphrey at (940) 322-6232.
The Kitchen will be providing daily hot meals for clients of the Red Door and Green Door Senior Centers beginning on June 1 as well.
Meals will not be served in the building but rather through drive-up services until further notice for the safety of the seniors.
Red Door and Green Door clients must place their orders by 3 p.m. the day before by contacting Denise Ainsworth at (940) 322-6232 to receive their meals.
Meals will be distributed at both locations between 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Meals on Wheels has been delivering a week’s worth of food for clients and their pets every Monday since March 27 for the protection of their seniors, disabled, and homebound recipients who are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.
