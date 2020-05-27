Longtime MSU Texas worker retires after 15 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A longtime Midwestern State University worker is retiring but that doesn’t mean she’s going anywhere.
Mary Helen Maskill has worked for MSU Texas as their community engagement manager for the last 15 years and is married to head football coach Bill Maskill.
She’s still sticking around even though she’s leaving her job.
“I am going to be here in town," said Maskill. "My husband is the football coach at MSU so he’s still going strong, maybe support him a little bit more, maybe enjoy the arts more here in town. I never get out because I feel like I have a cot in my office. I’m here all the time so I’ll probably get out and enjoy more of the arts. I will definitely after I spend a little time away come back here and volunteer.”
Everyone here at News Channel 6 wishes her all the best!
