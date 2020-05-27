2020 Texas Ranch Roundup canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 2020 Texas Ranch Roundup has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The decision comes after officials received input from ranches, sponsors and event coordinators, and after they reviewed guidelines from the local health department.
Texas Ranch Roundup officials said they didn’t want to risk affecting the health of people from the different communities that would be attending the event.
They are planning to see everyone next year on June 16 and 17.
