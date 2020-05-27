Water parks, splash parks now have opening dates set

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you planned to float the lazy river or keep cool at the water park, Governor Greg Abbott has now made that possible.
The park manager said he chose that date because there are a few things that still need to be done first: hiring, training and getting all the social distancing regulations in place. The office is open so you can pick up you passes.
“That gives us a couple of days to get everybody knowing their job and ready for everybody to get here and get our signs and everything set up,” said Park Manager Steve Vaughn.
Though they would like to be open today, there are still positions to be filled and training to complete. They moved slowly while they waited for the go-ahead from Austin and while they will open the gates on June 5, not everything will be open.
“A couple of areas such as our gardening picnic area out front that we’re going to have to close right now because it’s not big enough to have a bundle of people in there," said Vaughn. “And our birthday area is going to have to change a little bit might have fewer birthday parties at the same time. Some of our spray features like in the children’s area are going to be turned off.”
The open date announcement has attracted more potential employees and even season pass sales have caught a wave.
“Actually last night, people buying online our sales just were real good. People are buying or season passes,” said Vaugh.
All over Texoma, water activities are resuming for the summer. In Iowa Park, the pool is open and at 25% capacity which is 81 people, Come Friday, the spray park will be too.
“Safety has always been our number one priority even before COVID-19 so we have always implemented all of our safety procedures into our daily operations to protect the people," said Jason Griffin, city of Iowa Park director of parks and recreation.
Griffin says they will enforce social distancing, capacity limits and the water will do the rest.
“We have a dual disinfection system we have one that uses chlorine and one that uses what called a PRS system that it meets and exceeds all state local municipal standards," said Griffin.
