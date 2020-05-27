WF Area Food Bank to expand mobile pantry

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be adding two new locations to help more of those who are in need.
Food bank officials say the additional locations are coming because of many generous donors and the extra support that has been given.
Starting in June, the Mobile Pantry will be on location at Just Store It at 3801 Old Jacksboro Highway the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
They’ll also be in the parking lot at the corner of Seymour Highway and Beverly Drive on the third Tuesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
