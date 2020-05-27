WFISD releases updated UIL requirements for physicals

May 27, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 12:40 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has released the updated University Interscholastic League (UIL) requirements for physicals for the 2020-21 school year in response to COVID-19.

All new or first year athletes and marching band members will be required to complete the UIL physical.

Any athlete or marching band members that check yes to questions 1-6 on the medical history form will be required to complete a UIL physical.

All athletes and marching band members who completed a physical before the start of the 2019-20 school year and check no to questions 1-6 on the medical history form will be exempt from getting new physical for the 2020-21 school year.

WFISD has outlined the steps you need to take:

  • Complete all required UIL and WFISD paperwork online by clicking here
    • Click on the “forms” option on the left hand side and follow the instructions
  • Every athlete and marching band member must complete all of the paperwork, including the medical history form
  • In order to be exempted from a UIL physical, a current UIL physical must be on file with WFISD and school trainers must review the new medical history form

