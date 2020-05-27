Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Donates to Bowie

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is joining alongside otherss in helping the City of Bowie get back on it’s feet.
The WFAFB will be delivering 200 boxes of food to the Bowie Community Center. In those boxes will be non - perishable staple items like: rice, beans, and canned goods, enough to feed a family of four.
We’re here to help as many people as we can. We hope that people know we’re here and they will come out and pick up what they need" said Bonnie Kinder Event Coordinator for City of Bowie Parks and Recreation.
In addition to the donations from the food bank, Bowie has also received daily essential items and other supplies from all across the state.
However the Food Bank still needs volunteers to make the food boxes, if you would like to sign up go to wafb.org/volunteer. Or you can always give back by donating food to the WFAFB.
To learn more information about Bowie Donations call Bonnie Kinder at (940)-841-1550
