Olney Teacher Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In Young County Thursday a 19-year old charged in the murder of an Olney High School teacher pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 55-years behind bars.
Julius Orion Xavier Mullins pleaded guilty in 90th district court.
Mullins was arrested on a murder charge after Manuela Allen’s body was found at Lake Cooper in July of 2019. Mullins pleaded guilty to one count of murder, one count of changing or tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse and one count of burglary of a habitation.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.