Rider Esports teams qualify for State Playoffs

“The Rocket League, made up of freshman Captain Landon Adkins, sophomore Jonathan Penrose, junior Mason McWhirter, and sophomore alternate Thomas Foster, dominated in their playoff run to the state championship match,” said Chris Preston, Rider eSports coach. “The League of Legends team, made up of Captain Ashton Smith, Game Leader Brandon Beirne, Analyst Alex Ritter, Jonathan Masusoka and Brandon Huynh made a strong showing but were eliminated after the second round.”