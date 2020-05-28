Rider Esports teams qualify for State Playoffs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Rider Esports team has qualified for the State Playoffs in its first year of competition.
The Rider Esports teams have been practicing and competing remotely with other schools throughout the state despite quarantines and school closures.
Both varsity teams, League of Legends and Rocket League, qualified for the state playoffs.
“The Rocket League, made up of freshman Captain Landon Adkins, sophomore Jonathan Penrose, junior Mason McWhirter, and sophomore alternate Thomas Foster, dominated in their playoff run to the state championship match,” said Chris Preston, Rider eSports coach. “The League of Legends team, made up of Captain Ashton Smith, Game Leader Brandon Beirne, Analyst Alex Ritter, Jonathan Masusoka and Brandon Huynh made a strong showing but were eliminated after the second round.”
The Rocket League team will be competing against Naaman Forest High School from Garland ISD on Thursday in the state championship match. You can watch the team compete live at 5 p.m. by clicking here.
The team members are using the following gamertags:
- Landon - CamoDC,
- Jonathan - mrgoodwrench340
- Mason - MasonTooCold
