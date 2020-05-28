Shooting Investigation Underway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are investigating a shooting where they say a woman holding a baby was shot in the leg.
It happened right around 8:00pm Thursday night at the Ridgeway apartments on Maurine street in Wichita Falls.
Police tell us the woman was rushed to the emergency room.
We do not have an update on her condition and the investigation into who shot her continues.
