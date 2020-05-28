SNAP participants eligible for one-time payment to help with kids’ meals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Amid COVID-19, Texans who receive SNAP benefits are receiving some extra help.
The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) is meant to help those families who already receive SNAP benefits, and whose children receive free or reduced lunch at school.
With schools closed due to the pandemic, the state received over $1 billion to make sure those kids get fed.
Families could be eligible for $258 per child. This program is meant to target kids between the ages of 5-18, who benefited from snap this past March. It is a one-time payment.
Kara Nickens with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank said she has seen the need for food grow since the pandemic started. She said she’s seen the price of food increase when it comes to having to purchase food for the food bank, and can only imagine what it’s been like for families.
“So these extra benefits are going to put money into the hands of families so they can provide those extra meals for their children in school,” Nickens said, “It’s going to go a long way to helping these families feed their families.”
School districts across Texoma said they will work to get the application information out to families in the last week of May.
The application can be submitted starting the first week of June.
This is a program you need to apply for to receive the one-time payment. Click here for more information.
