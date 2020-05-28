STATE UPDATE: Jackson Co. reports new death, recoveries continue to outpace new cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Reported recoveries more than doubled new confirmed cases in Oklahoma on Thursday.
The state showed 41 new cases, five of which were in SWOK, along with 101 new recoveries and four deaths.
Comanche County reported four new cases while Caddo County added one to their number. Two new recoveries were added to Comanche County’s total.
Jackson County added one death, a woman over the age of 65.
