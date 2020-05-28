TX Parks and Wildlife postpones restocking fish in South Weeks Park Pond

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Last week’s storms didn’t just affect the people in Texoma, it may have also hurt some fish in Wichita Falls that were already hurting.
Fish had been showing up dead in the South Weeks Park Pond before the storms but the rainfall, along with lots of cloudy days and a malfunctioning fountain, all impacted Texas Parks and Wildlife’s decision to postpone restocking it.
It’s normally restocked every two weeks. However, not all hope is lost even though things aren’t as good as they could be.
“There’s plenty of fish in the lake," said Robert Mauk, Texas Parks and Wildlife district supervisor. "They might not bite very well but we’ve seen them in the morning swimming around, which is not a good sign, that tells us there is low dissolved oxygen in the water. But we have not seen any new dead fish for at least a week.”
Texas Parks and Wildlife officials are hoping to get the fountain fixed and they plan to restock the pond as soon as possible.
