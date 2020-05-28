Warmer temperatures are on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Thursday we are going to see fairly comfortable conditions outside. The high for today is 83 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be out of the north at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. We have rain chances today. Only a slight 20% chance of an isolated shower or two. Then overnight tonight we will see clear skies with a low of 61 degrees. For your Friday we will start to dry out as we lose rain chances. We will lose rain chances for at least the next six days. We will see the temperatures start to climb as the winds shift out of the cell so we can expect temperatures in the mid-80s at least for Friday. Then going into the weekend we are going to see even warmer conditions. We will experience the mid-to-upper 80s on Saturday. Then on Sunday temperatures are going to continue to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s for the highs across Texoma