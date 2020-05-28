WATCH: Gov. Abbott talks COVID-19 case surges, asymptomatic testing, reopening schools in the fall

May 28, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 1:22 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined News Channel 6 at Noon Thursday to talk about what he thinks represents a COVID-19 case surge, asymptomatic testing across the state and Texas’ plan to reopen schools in the Fall.

Other topics of discussion included the following:

  • Surge response teams in Amarillo
  • The COVID-19 positivity rate in Texas
  • The Texas Supreme Court ruling on lack of immunity vote by absentee ballots
  • This year’s Republican National Convention possibly moving to Texas
  • What the beginning of the school year will look like in the Fall
  • Plans for broadening testing across the state
  • His response to the Montague County tornadoes

Gov. Abbott and Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced Wednesday $3.6 million in funding for nursing facilities to buy communication equipment.

