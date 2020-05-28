WATCH: Gov. Abbott talks COVID-19 case surges, asymptomatic testing, reopening schools in the fall

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined News Channel 6 at Noon Thursday to talk about what he thinks represents a COVID-19 case surge, asymptomatic testing across the state and Texas’ plan to reopen schools in the Fall.
Other topics of discussion included the following:
- Surge response teams in Amarillo
- The COVID-19 positivity rate in Texas
- The Texas Supreme Court ruling on lack of immunity vote by absentee ballots
- This year’s Republican National Convention possibly moving to Texas
- What the beginning of the school year will look like in the Fall
- Plans for broadening testing across the state
- His response to the Montague County tornadoes
Gov. Abbott and Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced Wednesday $3.6 million in funding for nursing facilities to buy communication equipment.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.