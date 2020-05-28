WF Metropolitan Planning Organization holds public comment hearing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for public comment to help decide what projects are important to residents around the greater Wichita Falls area.
“All projects that receive federal and state dollars through TxDOT and through the Federal Highway Administration they have to flow through us,” Lin Barnett, MPO director for Wichita Falls said.
The MPO represents Wichita Falls, Lakeside city, and Pleasant Valley.
“They will assign money to those projects and then those projectors go into the pipeline as you say and then become fiscally constrained,” Barnett said.
Every two years they give updates on their projects then look ahead to the next two.
“We invite them to come out and look at that list and make comments on the list and we also present a list of the projects that were completed or went to construction in the previous year,” Barnett said.
The comment period for the 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Plan ends Monday, June 22.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.