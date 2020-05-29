Crestview Elementary student celebrated for perfect attendance

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - Bentley, a student at Crestview Elementary in Graham, had perfect attendance this school year.
His motivation was getting called up in front of all of his classmates.
But that didn’t happen since COVID-19 closed schools.
So on Friday, we are hoping to help somewhat fulfill that dream by calling Bently out on a job well done!
His mom says there were many days that he didn’t want to go to school or felt tired or maybe even a little under the weather but he pushed himself through August and March.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.