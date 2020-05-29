FCA planning baseball, softball event for graduating seniors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Many senior athletes in Texoma didn’t get to finish out their seasons.
But now, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes is giving baseball and softball players the opportunity to do just that.
They’re planning a week-long event in Henrietta from June 15-19 where seniors will get the chance to play that last game.
“I think back my son graduated in 2016 and I remember his last ball game," said Michael Cummings, FCA area director. "He wasn’t the best player, but I remember him getting one last at bat. It brought back memories of him playing from little league, all the way to that moment. And so for parents to get that closure, to get that last picture, to get the enjoyment of seeing their child play one more inning, one more at bat, it’s huge.”
The FCA is still working out the details but teams will be 12 players each, sandlot style and there will be health precautions in place.
Officials are planning to sit down with area coaches to go over the rules for the the event. They say the score doesn’t matter as long as everyone has fun.
Fellowship officials said the event will be over the course of five days because there’s a good chance they will get a large number of athletes that will want to play.
They also want to keep everyone safe at the event and only 24 players will be allowed on the field at one time. Over a hundred kids will get to play either sport because of the five-day span of the event.
Only parents and grandparents will be allowed to attend as viewers while and they will be required to follow social distancing guidelines.
Teams will be picked at 5 p.m. and the games will start between 5:30-6 p.m.
The event will cost $10 per athlete wanting to participate but it will be free to the parents and grandparents coming to watch. The cost is for the umpires and for each athlete to be able to receive a celebratory shirt.
There is no deadline to sign-up but shirt sizes may be limited for last minute sign-ups. Athletes can sign-up the day of the games if spots are still available.
You can sign-up by emailing dmotley@fca.org.
