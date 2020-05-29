Luna is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a dog named Luna.
Luna is a Basset mix breed, is very loving and doesn’t like cats.
She’s also been mistreated in the past.
“We got a call from the city and we picked her up,” Hopkins said. “She had a substance on her back and they were giving her a bath when they realized it was a chemical. We took her to the vet and she spent about two weeks at the vet’s office.”
The adoption fee is $125 and that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information or if you’re interested in filling out an adoption application, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
