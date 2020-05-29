Man arrested on three warrants, including aggravated robbery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested one man Thursday who was wanted on three warrants, including one for aggravated robbery.
WF police reports the suspect, Robert Battersby, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. after an officer who knew about his warrants reportedly saw him walking with his bicycle at the intersection of 10th Street and Fillmore Street.
Battersby was charged with the following:
- Aggravated robbery from April 2020
- Theft under $2,500 from July 2019
- Criminal trespass from July 2019
His total bond was set at $56,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
