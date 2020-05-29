Man arrested on three warrants, including aggravated robbery

Robert Battersby (Source: Wichita County Jail)
May 29, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 3:22 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested one man Thursday who was wanted on three warrants, including one for aggravated robbery.

WF police reports the suspect, Robert Battersby, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. after an officer who knew about his warrants reportedly saw him walking with his bicycle at the intersection of 10th Street and Fillmore Street.

Battersby was charged with the following:

  • Aggravated robbery from April 2020
  • Theft under $2,500 from July 2019
  • Criminal trespass from July 2019

His total bond was set at $56,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.

