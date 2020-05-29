Meals on wheels to start deliveries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Kitchen is gearing up to start back up Meals on Wheels deliveries on June 1st.
After having to cut down routes to just once a week because of Covid-19, volunteers will be taking precautions as they resume delivering hot meals door to door.
In addition to hot meals clients will also be receiving a cold pack, that consists of fruit, cheese, and milk to carry them through until the next deliver day.
While the Green Door and Red Door locations remain closed to the public they will be allowing drive thru pickup for meals, also beginning Monday. However those wanting meals will need to call the location they want to pick up food from before 3p.m the day before. For Monday pickups you should call before the weekend, on Friday. Also those who have never used the program before must complete paperwork before receiving meals, which can be done over the phone.
Meals on Wheels can average up to 50 routes a day so they are in need of volunteers, especially as they begin to see numbers increase for people wanting to get on the route list.
For more information on all of The Kitchen’s services including Meals on Wheels, how to sign up for meals or volunteer go to thekitchenwf.org
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.