STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma continues to show more recoveries than new cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Oklahoma continues to show more recoveries than new cases across the state.
On Friday morning, the state reported 68 new cases and 104 recoveries along with three new deaths.
The total number of cumulative cases stands at 6,338 with 5,340 recoveries and 329 deaths.
Four new cases were reported in southwest Oklahoma. Comanche and Caddo counties added one new case and Grady County added two.
Comanche County shows to have 230 recoveries, Caddo shows 118 and Grady shows 66. Other counties in SWOK have either fully recovered or only show a few remaining cases.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
