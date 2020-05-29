A warm and dry forecast is ahead of us

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Friday we finally lose our rain chances. We are going to start drying out from here on out in the 7-day forecast. The high for today will be a little bit warmer than what we saw on Thursday. The high for today will be 86° with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the east Southeast at about 5 to 15 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we are going to experience mostly clear skies with a low in the lower 60s. Looking at your weekend forecast we will have warmer conditions. The high on Saturday is going to be 87° with sunny skies and Southeast winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour. Then on Sunday it’s a very similar forecast but a little bit warmer 88° for the high with mostly sunny skies and Southeast winds at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Looking into next week conditions are going to be hotter. Temperatures look to range from the low to mid 90s for the majority of the week.