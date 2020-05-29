WF Fire Department prescribed burn set for Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department and WFFD Strike Team, along with other area departments, will be conducting a prescribed burn Saturday at Old Friberg Church Road and FM Road 171.
The burn will take place around 9 a.m. and will be called the Miller Burn.
WFFD reports the project is to reduce large bird species activity in the area of the Sheppard Air Force Base airfield.
The field contains brush piles that could be used as habitats for prey that large bird species are searching for. This has caused an increase in safety concerns for all training and commercial flights using the airfield.
The size of the burn will be 142 acres and it will give participating firefighters realistic, firsthand training.
Firefighters will remain on-site after the burn is complete to ensure all nearby residents are safe.
Traffic in some areas may be diverted for short periods of time.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.