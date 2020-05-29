WF Immunization Clinic to open June 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s Immunization Clinic will be opening June 1 and will provide services by appointment only.
The Immunization Clinic’s hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Friday.
All patients and visitors will be required to wear masks while in the building and they will also be screened for symptoms upon entry.
Minors may be accompanied by only one adult during their visit.
If you would like more information, you can call the Immunization Clinic at (940) 761-6841 or you can visit their website by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.