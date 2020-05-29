WF police arrest man for allegedly threatening employees with hatchet

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - WF police arrested one man for aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened the employees of a Dollar Saver with a hatchet.
Officers responded to the call on Thursday around 5 p.m. and spoke with store employees.
WF police report employees showed officers surveillance footage and told them the suspect, Dillon Calhoun, had entered the store at least three times and had allegedly stolen merchandise.
During his most recent entry, the employees told him to leave after he was caught stealing candy. He left and then came back and allegedly threatened employees with a hatchet.
The employees said Calhoun fled after he was told the police were being called.
Officers searched the area and found a man fitting the description of the suspect.
They then stopped him and asked where he was coming from.
Calhoun allegedly admitted he had just come from the Dollar Saver after asking officers to let him think about his answer.
Officers detained and searched him and found a hatchet in his possession.
Calhoun was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
His total bond was set at $15,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
