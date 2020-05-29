WFISD utilizes food truck to get free meals to kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With the school year over and summer here, the Wichita Falls ISD’s food truck is hitting the streets. This year, however, its efforts have been refocused.
Usually the food truck is used for serve fun meals throughout the year, but amidst the pandemic, the district has turned it into a hub for distributing Grab&Go Meals.
“Just to make sure we can reach out to every corner of the community and make sure kids are getting the food that they need,” said Emily Kincaid, the WFISD Chartwells K12 marketing specialist.
The corners of the Wichita Falls ISD community are expanding further to include City View.
“I was elated I mean man, what a deal," said Tony Bushong, City View ISD’s superintendent.
This will be the third summer WFISD and City View ISD will partner, in order to get bags filled with breakfast, lunch and dinner to as many kids as possible.
“With Wichita Falls ISD doing this for the entire community," said Bushing, “it has really picked up some slack there.”
“To make sure that their students in that community are getting the food that they need,” added Kincaid.
Kincaid said during this pandemic, the food truck is serving families more than just food.
“We’re serving up peace of mind during a time that’s already stressful,” she said.
“This is a big help to our community and our kids,” added Bushong, “especially during this pandemic when we were very worried about our kids not getting fed lunch every day.”
Click here for the WFISD Food Truck, which will update with times and locations.
Click here for the WFISD nutrition website.
