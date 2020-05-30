Cruisin Nocona continues despite pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cruisin’ Nocona 2020 may have seen some cancellations such as the annual auction, but that didn’t stop them from cruising the streets.
“I love Nocona, and I’ve never let coronavirus slow me down for anything I’m really glad to be here,” said cruiser Bill Arnold.
The two day event consists of a burnout competition, cookouts, live music and the poker run cruise.
“I'm happy to see that we're trying to do something not just sitting around waiting for something to change,” said Caiden Fenoglio with Fengolio Boot Company. “We're actually trying to produce a change so having the auction canceled this year that's a big hit because there's a lot of people in town spending money.”
Events like Cruisin Nocona bring in many customers to downtown stores.
“To have all the events and festivals is a big money maker for the store and for the community,” said Fenoglio. “As far as being around here everything’s been pretty normal overall.”
Bill Arnold and his wife are traveling the country and say Nocona was a must stop on their trip.
“We have been to all 50 states, 7 continents and 137 countries so this was one of the things we had never done,” said Arnold.
