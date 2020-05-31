Cruisin’ for a Cure car show in Henrietta benefits cancer research

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After being delayed almost 2 months, the Cruisin’ for a Cure car show in Henrietta was a bigger success than expected.
“We have an amazing turnout today, I have people coming up to me saying they have no place to park and I’m like that’s wonderful,” said Show Director Val McClain. “We are just going to have to start clearing out spectator cars and make more room for the show cars.”
All proceeds from the car show benefit cancer research at the University of Oklahoma.
“We have some amazing cars here today, so this is wonderful to see this turn out and people are keeping their distance but nobody’s freaking out over anything,” said McClain.
“It’s one of the first car shows of the year that we were all able to go to in spite of Covid-19 and so I think everybody’s just looking for reason to get out,” said show contestant Darrel Little. “But the bigger reason is driving for the cure for Leukemia so it’s for very good cause.”
The cars were judged and awarded on the best interior, best display and best paint.
“I think in spite of everything that’s going on right now within the last week in the United States, I hope that something like this can bring us all together and do good for one cause,” said Little.
