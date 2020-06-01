Better Business Bureau warns of fake stimulus debit cards

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau joined Brian Shrull during our Monday Noon newscast to talk about about fake stimulus debit cards.
Stimulus debit cards are being mailed out and many people don’t believe they’re real.
About four million Economic Impact Payments (EIP) have been sent out by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in the form of prepaid debit cards.
Most Americans have already received their EIP either by direct deposit to their bank account or via a mailed check. Debit cards are being sent to consumers the IRS did not have bank account information on file for.
Consumers have contacted the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with worries about these cards being part of a scam.
Rest assured, the IRS is indeed sending out prepaid debit cards. Here are some tips on how to recognize a legitimate EIP card:
- It will arrive in a plain envelope with the return address of “Money Network Cardholder Services”
- The Visa® name will appear on the front of the card
- The back of the card has the name of the issuing bank: MetaBank®, N.A.
The welcome kit explains more about the EIP card. For more information and to see a sample image of the card, click here.
The BBB is also warning that scammers may try to text, call or email you in an attempt to get you to give up your card number or personal information.
Any phishing or scam attempts should be reported to the IRS and a report should be filed with the BBB Scam Tracker to warn others not to fall for the scam.
