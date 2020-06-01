Finishing Touch to close after 45 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Finishing Touch announced Saturday they will be closing their doors after 45 years.
In a Facebook post, James Wetherbee said he started Finishing Touch with just $900 from a tax refund and a whole lot of sweat equity.
Wetherbee also said the store had many specific items over the years that made it special including:
- Twist Beads
- Precious Moments Collectibles
- Yankee Candles
- Beanie Babies
- Birthstone Baby Necklaces
- Gnomes
- Thomas Kinkade
- Crosses
- Clocks
The gift shop is having a final goodbye sale starting on Monday at 10 a.m. with everything in the store 20% off.
Their hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
