Finishing Touch to close after 45 years

Finishing Touch to close after 45 years
. (Source: Finishing Touch Facebook page)
June 1, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated June 1 at 11:26 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Finishing Touch announced Saturday they will be closing their doors after 45 years.

In a Facebook post, James Wetherbee said he started Finishing Touch with just $900 from a tax refund and a whole lot of sweat equity.

Wetherbee also said the store had many specific items over the years that made it special including:

  • Twist Beads
  • Precious Moments Collectibles
  • Yankee Candles
  • Beanie Babies
  • Birthstone Baby Necklaces
  • Gnomes
  • Thomas Kinkade
  • Crosses
  • Clocks

The gift shop is having a final goodbye sale starting on Monday at 10 a.m. with everything in the store 20% off.

Their hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.