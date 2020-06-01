Sheridan Medical Lodge reports 78 COVID-19 cases, retesting in progress as Health Department issues statement

Monday, May 11, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to test 100% of residents and staff in Texas nursing homes. That testing was performed in Wichita County during the last two weeks. Today, the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District received initial information from two of the facilities that were tested. Within those two facilities, 274 total people were tested. The results showed 81 preliminary positive results, all of whom were asymptomatic. Twenty of those individuals were retested today, locally in Wichita County, and all results were negative. Therefore, retesting at the facilities will be completed by tomorrow, June 2. All facility staff have been assigned a case manager and are isolated at home. Their time frame to return to work will be based on test results. These pending cases are separate and NOT counted in the total pending count. Both facilities have been fully cooperating with the Health District and state regulatory agencies. For questions or concerns related to a resident at one of the facilities, please call the facility directly.