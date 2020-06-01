Slight rain chances exist today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we are going to see mild conditions. The high for today is 86° with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be out of the southeast at about 5 to 15 miles per hour. There is a slight chance for some isolated showers in our far Southern counties. However most everybody will stay dry. Overnight tonight we will continue to see the clouds and a low of 67°. Then going into Tuesday we are going to continue seeing partly cloudy skies. On Tuesday we have a better chance for an isolated shower or storm. The wind on Tuesday will be out of the south east at 10 to 20 miles per hour after Tuesday conditions look to dry out for the remainder of the 7-day forecast. However temperatures are going to continue Rising. The high on Wednesday looks to the mid-90s. Well on Thursday temperatures could range from the mid-nineties to the upper 90s across Texoma.