WF Arts Council starting enrollment for summer art camps

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Arts Council has begun enrollment for their in-person summer 2020 art camps.
The first classes will be starting this upcoming Saturday, June 6.
Arts Council officials will be taking precautions to keep their guests and students safe, including:
- Class size limitations
- Following social distancing guidelines
- Disinfecting and sanitizing the supplies, classrooms and building
Available classes include:
- Anime for Everyone
- Drawing
- Watercolor
Available camps include:
- Beginner Anime
- Advanced Anime
- Kawaii
- Watercolor Animals
