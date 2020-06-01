WF businesses prepare for protests

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Before the protest even began, business owners in downtown Wichita Falls were preparing for the crowd.
Some businesses considered changing their store hours prior to the peaceful protest in downtown.
“I talked to my employees this morning and we debated on whether we should wait and open later this evening or just be open for day shift, and I decided that we’ll go ahead and open for the day shift, said Owner of The Broken Tap Stacy Hawkins.
Hawkins says she believes the protests will remain peaceful.
“As long as everything is smooth we’re just going to go ahead and stay open and do our normal,” said Hawkins.
The owner of Birds of a Feather Market says they’ll be open as well, but are prepared to close early if they need do.
“We are going to be here and we’re going to be keeping watch of what’s happening and if something were to happen then we will be closing early,” said Birds of a Feather Owner Fida Misgar.
Meanwhile, the manager of B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates has come up with a creative way to show support by handing out popsicles at the protest.
“I think it was just our way just to say we hear you, we understand what you’re going through and you’re hurt and we’re just here for you,” said B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates Owner Brooke Willis. “We want to support in a way that we can and people are going to get hot so they might need some popsicles.”
When all is said and done, Willis believes this could bring the community together.
“We just survived the Coronavirus and that just made us stronger so we are committed to this community, we are committed to being here and we’ll just push through no matter what,” said Willis.
