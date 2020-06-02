Baylor County confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases at nursing home, retesting in progress

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - Baylor County Emergency Management reported Tuesday 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 at Seymour Rehab & Healthcare.
All patients were tested by the mobile testing team and all of them are asymptomatic.
Nine of them are being retested at Seymour Hospital and one is being retested in Wichita County to ensure accurate results.
Baylor County confirmed their first COVID-19 case on Monday.
Sheridan Medical Lodge in Burkburnett reported Monday 46 residents and 32 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during routine facility testing on May 25. The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Department reports there were three residents and four staff members that tested positive for COVID-19 at Evergreen Healthcare Center as well.
