Junior League of Wichita Falls Legacy Builder award winner named

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We want to send out our congratulations to a man we featured on News Channel 6 last fall who has been awarded for his hard work in philanthropy.
Toby McClain of Clay County raises money each fall with Bandy’s Benefit.
He donates what he raises to the Clay County Animal Shelter. He was named the Junior League of Wichita Falls Legacy Builder award winner and $1,000 was donated to the Clay County Animal Shelter.
Also announced Tuesday was the Emerging Leader Award. That went to Tyler Newby for his work getting young people involved in nonprofits by volunteering.
