Meals on wheels make deliveries today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels Program started it’s daily hot meal services on June 1st, as lines of volunteers waited to get routes and meals at The Red Door on Burnett St.
Volunteers were giving one hot meals and a cold pack to be delivered to each client on their door step. To maintain social distancing they wore masks, sat down the food, and stepped away as clients answered their doors.
During Covid-19 Meals on Wheels still made deliveries however they were cut down to just once a week, with enough meals that would last clients the entire week.
Meals on Wheels clients may be elderly,home bound, or disabled and for most this is the only human interaction they have. “They become family after a while and you know when their in the hospital and you know what their needs are. It’s just something that we enjoy doing.” said Bill Preeson Meals on Wheels Volunteer.
Although daily deliveries have begun The Kitchen’s Red Door and Green Door locations will remain closed to the public until further notice. For more information go to thekitchenwf.org.
