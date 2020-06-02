Museums hesitate to reopen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Some museums in Wichita Falls have reopened but Kell House and Museum Of North Texas History door’s remain closed.
They fear that the Governor’s sanitation guidelines for public places is just not possible for all the historical artifacts they preserve.
“We have a historical house with historical wood in it. We can’t use Lysol or alcohol to clean this stuff, so I can’t really sanitize anything.” said Nadine Mckown Site Director for Kell House.
Along with having to shut their doors, and cancel some events because of Covid-19 it has not all been bad. The Museum of North Texas History was actually able to use this time to complete renovations that couldn’t have been done during normal business hours.
Both museums still have no date yet as to when they will re open, but they will be keeping everyone updated on their Facebook pages. For more information on The Kell House visit wichita-heritage.org or Museum of North Texas History visit museumofnorthtexashistory.org.
