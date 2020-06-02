No new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday, nursing home patient being retested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed there were no new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday.
Three more nursing homes in Texoma received their test results today and they reported one preliminary positive patient. The patient will be retested to ensure an accurate result is achieved.
There are a total of 85 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 68 total recoveries, 4,477 negative tests, 517 pending tests and 2 deaths.
There are currently 15 patients recovering at home.
Sheridan Medical Lodge in Burkburnett reported Monday 46 residents and 32 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during routine facility testing on May 25. The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Department reports there were three residents and four staff members that tested positive for COVID-19 at Evergreen Healthcare Center as well.
Iowa Park Health Care Center – Tested May 23
Total Number Tested (All Wichita County Jurisdiction): 53
Staff Total Tested: 31
Positive: 0
Negative: 30
Pending: 1
Residents Tested: 22
Positive: 0
Negative: 22
Pending: 0
Electra Health Care Center – Tested May 23
Total Number Tested: 59
Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 56
Staff Total Tested: 28
Positive: 0
Negative: 27
Pending: 1
Residents Total Tested: 28
Positive: 0
Negative: 26
Pending: 2
Texhoma Christian Care Center – Tested May 28
Total Number Tested: 409
Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 397
Staff Total Tested: 221
Preliminary Positive: 1
Negative: 81
Pending: 139
Residents Total Tested: 176
Positive: 0
Negative: 24
Pending: 152
