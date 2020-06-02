Peaceful protest held in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monday afternoon over a thousand people gathered in downtown Wichita Falls for a protest over racial inequality. Organizers tell us this was organized just days ago after George Floyd’s murder last week.
The protest was completely peaceful. Kicking off around 4 p.m. at the park next to Big Blue, crowds gathered and early on formed a circle of people, letting those there tell their stories to everyone. The Wichita Falls Police Department was present, Chief Borrego was on the ground the entire protest, speaking with people and at times addressing everyone.
Later on in the afternoon the protest went mobile. Moving through the streets they made a loop around downtown, going past the county courthouse and ending back at the park. The whole time WFPD escorted the protest through, blocking off roads, allowing the group to move through the city.
When things make it back to the park, the road between there and the City National Building remained full of people. Protesters laid on the ground, knelt, and chanted.
