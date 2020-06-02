Showers are possible Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Tuesday we are going to see conditions a little bit warmer than what we saw on Monday. The high for today will be 88 degrees with partly cloudy skies. What the weather will be out of the southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. There’s a 20% chance of an isolated shower or two going throughout the day today. Overnight tonight we are going to see partly cloudy skies. And a low of 70°. Then on Wednesday we are going to dry up and lose our rain chances and warm up. the high on Wednesday is going to be 95 degrees with the winds out of the South about 10 to 20 miles per hour with sunny skies. Thursday appears to be the hottest day of the 7-day forecast at the moment. The high on Thursday looks to be about 100 degrees with the wind out of the south at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Friday looks to be hot as well however not quite as hot. Temperatures look to fall just short of 100 with 99 degrees being the high.