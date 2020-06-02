WF Chamber of Commerce has new way to attract employers to the city

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With unemployment numbers continuing to grow new businesses that bring new jobs would be a welcomed relief. In Wichita Falls the Chamber of Commerce continues to work to attract those new employers, this time by commissioning a virtual 3D rendering of buildings that could be constructed at the cities business park near highway 287 off Fisher Road.
“Being able to express that to a prospect upfront instead of just after they ask for it is a big deal,” Henry Florsheim, CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce said.
Designs for the building come in two sizes at both 30,000 and 60,000 square feet. Both can be expanded and customized to meet the needs of those looking to move in.
“Now we can tell a prospect look we don’t have a building for you but you can be in a brand new building in our business park which is a very nice area and here are the specs on it,” Florsheim said.
CEO/Senior Principal of BYSP Architects Dick Bundy was contracted to draw up the plans for the two buildings.
“We've designed these building around the kind of clearance that all kinds of industries need so that it's universal,” Bundy said. “What is does is it has soil information ready to go, it's got topographic survey information ready to go, it's basically got a design ready to go.”
Being prepared and thinking ahead are the ways that will make Wichita Falls the place to be for businesses looking to make their next move.
“We’ve got a good team here that says we want to figure out how we can help a company do a project not stop it,” Florsheim said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.