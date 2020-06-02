WF police arrest man wanted for stealing vehicle out of Seymour

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested one man Monday who was wanted on warrants for allegedly stealing a vehicle in May of 2020.
On May 11, Wichita Falls police stopped a vehicle on Harrison Street and Virginia Drive. As they stopped them, a female reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and was acting frantically.
Officers approached the driver’s side of the vehicle to talk to the driver, Corey Vantrease, who allegedly said he was going to run. WFPD officers told him not to, but Vantrease hit the gas and fled the scene.
As he was fleeing the scene, Vantrease allegedly crashed the vehicle into a utility pole and then fled the scene on foot. He was gone by the time officers arrived on scene of the crash.
WF police said they called the owner of the vehicle who confirmed it was stolen out of Seymour.
On Monday, officers were investigating a different stolen vehicle report at an hotel when they received a tip that Vantrease was in another room of the same hotel.
Officers found him and arrested him on two warrants: evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
He was charged for both warrants and his total bond was set at $10,000. He remains in the Wichita County Jail.
