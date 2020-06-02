Whiteside Museum of Natural History reopens

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - The Whiteside Museum of Natural History in Seymour reopened Tuesday.
The museum closed during the COVID-19 closures.
Whiteside premiered new exhibits along with the grand reopening.
Masks are optional to enter the museum but are highly encouraged by staff members. Only 20 guests will be allowed in the building at one time.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. They are closed on Mondays.
