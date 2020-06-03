Better Business Bureau issues "F" rating for company

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau has issued an "F" rating for a company it says charged customers and never sent the items that were paid for.
Us.homekitchengoods.com sold items like hand sanitizer, toilet paper and more at the start of the pandemic.
There have been 21 complaints in 13 states and the BBB says the website mysteriously disappeared after investigators reached out for a response.
Customers searched for contact information like a phone number or address, but the company was only accessible via an email.
Almost every complainant told BBB that they received an email promising a refund but customers still have not received either the purchased goods or the refund months later.
Advertising investigators with BBB challenged the business by asking it to provide proof that it ever intended to sell the items that had been advertising.
BBB also requested that the business provide basic contact information to customers.
According to BBB’s advertising guidelines, advertisers may not use untrue, misleading, deceptive, or fraudulent ads. Advertisers should also be prepared to provide proof of advertised claims to BBB upon request.
BBB investigators sent their findings to the Office of the Texas Attorney General after failing to receive a response to its information request.
BBB is encouraging all customers to report advertisements that they believe to be false, misleading, confusing or insincere offers to sell to BBB AdTruth by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.