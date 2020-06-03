Childcare Partners, WFISD create new pre-kindergarten program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Childcare Partners is teaming up with the Wichita Falls ISD for a new pre-kindergarten program.
That’s thanks to grant money WFISD got from the Texas Education Agency.
The new program will be at the Huey Learning Center across from Scotland Park Elementary.
Instead of the usual half-day program, this new one would be all day for three-year-olds and it would be able to take up to 24 kids.
“Early learning is so important, that’s when all of their little brains are developing and all those connections are being made," said Keri Goins, Childcare Partners executive director. “The earlier that we can start getting them school ready, the better they will be prepared when they do start school, and we don’t want anyone to start school behind.”
That service will also be a wrap-around service meaning that if parents need to they can drop off their kid as early as 6:30 a.m. and pick them up as late as 5:30 p.m.
