Eighteen people sentenced to federal prison in Montague County

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Eighteen people from the Montague County area have been sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine coming from a drug sweep in fall 2019, according to The Bowie News.
The report says the Bowie Police Department’s Sgt. Bob Blackburn said the final results of all the court proceedings and sentencing came in late last week.
Sgt. Blackburn said law enforcement made several possession and manufacturing of methamphetamine arrests back in March 2017 which led to a joint investigation involving the following agencies:
- Montague County Sheriff’s Office
- Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division
- Department of Homeland Security
- Drug Enforcement Agency
- 97th District Attorney’s Office
The Bowie News reports federal officials named the investigation “Operation Rabbithole” and it has resulted in the sentencing of 18 people into the federal prison system so far. Sixteen of those people had direct ties to Montague County and additional state charges will be filed against many of the suspects.
The suspects’ federal prison time ranges from a high 200 months to a low of 18 months.
